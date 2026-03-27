Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 158,197 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. $OFIX

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 268.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,197 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.55% of Orthofix Medical worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 99.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $148,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

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Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $473.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.75. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 11.21%.The business had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFIX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Orthofix Medical from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OFIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In related news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,797 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $149,012.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,174.77. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $70,073.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,600.82. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,539 shares of company stock valued at $421,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company’s core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix’s product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

Further Reading

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