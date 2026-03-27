Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. $LTM

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 392.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 39.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 2,004.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period.

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LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTM stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.89. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LATAM Airlines Group ( NYSE:LTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 136.61% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.10 price target on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

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LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi?brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low?cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

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