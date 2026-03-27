Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 15,795 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 409.2% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.6%

VDE stock opened at $174.14 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $175.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.74.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

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