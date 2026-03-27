Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 262,725 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. $IMXI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 2,255.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,725 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.92% of International Money Express worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in International Money Express by 6,041.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,060,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,344 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3,580.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,871,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,921,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 440,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 234,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

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International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $476.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $15.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.12). International Money Express had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.38%.The firm had revenue of $147.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

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International Money Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI) is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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