Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,562,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $116,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $939,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,199,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 212,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 773.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.28%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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