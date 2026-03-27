CPA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,128 Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

CPA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 756.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

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Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDMO stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $60.44.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

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