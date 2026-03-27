Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $29.38 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,137 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 3.1% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $29,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in CocaCola by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 116,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

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CocaCola Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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