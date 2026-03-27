GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Short Interest Up 58.1% in March

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,453,149 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 26th total of 918,935 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,261,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSYY opened at $3.60 on Friday. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

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GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSYY. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

(Get Free Report)

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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