CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.78 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 4556838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research set a $60.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.76.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4,134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. The trade was a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $476,765,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,456 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,751,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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