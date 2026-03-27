KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 5988131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded KANZHUN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KANZHUN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

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KANZHUN Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03.

In related news, CEO Peng Jonathan Zhao sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $446,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 576,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,480. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KANZHUN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About KANZHUN

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

Further Reading

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