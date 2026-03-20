Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $20.64. Anbio Biotechnology shares last traded at $21.5750, with a volume of 2,254 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Anbio Biotechnology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Research Report on NNNN
Anbio Biotechnology Stock Up 2.0%
Anbio Biotechnology Company Profile
Anbio Biotechnology is dedicated to the advancement of medical technology and the provision of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) products. Our unwavering commitment lies in transforming the diagnostics landscape on a global scale, fostering a paradigm shift towards personalized and decentralized diagnostic solutions. By doing so, we aim to significantly enhance patient prognosis and contribute to the betterment of healthcare worldwide. At Anbio Biotechnology, our extensive portfolio comprises an array of IVD products designed to cater to diverse diagnostic needs.
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