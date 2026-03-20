DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.9063.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th.

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DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH opened at $9.50 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Insider Transactions at DiamondRock Hospitality

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CAO Steve Spierto sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $39,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,311.61. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 542,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 177,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company’s portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

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