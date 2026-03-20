Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) versus EOM Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Head to Head Analysis

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Integrated BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of EOM Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.4% of Integrated BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

EOM Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated BioPharma has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares EOM Pharmaceutical and Integrated BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOM Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Integrated BioPharma -0.40% -1.02% -0.83%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOM Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$1.89 million N/A N/A Integrated BioPharma $54.35 million 0.16 $810,000.00 ($0.02) -13.61

This table compares EOM Pharmaceutical and Integrated BioPharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Integrated BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than EOM Pharmaceutical.

About EOM Pharmaceutical

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Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis. The company also develops EOM 147, an investigational, broad-spectrum aminosterol with an intracellular mechanism for the treatment of chronic and debilitating retinal diseases. Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Integrated BioPharma

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Integrated BioPharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Peaceful Sleep and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. This segment also sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products through the Internet; provides warehousing and fulfilment services; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

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