LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 40,938 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. FLP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VGSH opened at $58.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.32 and a twelve month high of $59.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1696 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

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