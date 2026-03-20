Insider Selling: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Sells $115,400.00 in Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,324.40. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Public Education Price Performance

APEI stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88.

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American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. American Public Education had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.86%.The firm had revenue of $158.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

More American Public Education News

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target raises are supporting upside — DA Davidson boosted its target to $58 and other brokers have lifted targets recently, reinforcing buy-side momentum after APEI’s Q4 beat. DA Davidson Price Target Raise

Analyst upgrades and price-target raises are supporting upside — DA Davidson boosted its target to $58 and other brokers have lifted targets recently, reinforcing buy-side momentum after APEI’s Q4 beat. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and estimates improving: APEI posted an EPS and revenue beat for Q4 and provided Q1 EPS guidance (0.580–0.640), and recent upward earnings estimate revisions (highlighted by Zacks) support the bullish narrative. Zacks Coverage

Fundamentals and estimates improving: APEI posted an EPS and revenue beat for Q4 and provided Q1 EPS guidance (0.580–0.640), and recent upward earnings estimate revisions (highlighted by Zacks) support the bullish narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports show anomalous zero-share totals and NaN changes (days-to-cover = 0.0) — this appears to be a data/reporting issue rather than a real spike in short activity, so treat short-interest signals cautiously.

Short-interest reports show anomalous zero-share totals and NaN changes (days-to-cover = 0.0) — this appears to be a data/reporting issue rather than a real spike in short activity, so treat short-interest signals cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week could pressure the stock — 325 Capital LLC sold large blocks (multiple sales mid-March totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars), and a few senior executives also sold shares. These sizable disposals may create near-term selling pressure or raise questions about timing; filings are available via the SEC. 325 Capital/SEC Filing

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Here are the key news stories impacting American Public Education this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,893,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Public Education by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,365,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities set a $51.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on American Public Education from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

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About American Public Education

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American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

Further Reading

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