Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 15,335 Newmont Corporation $NEM

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Newmont by 20.8% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Newmont Stock Down 7.1%

NYSE NEM opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $134.88.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price targets remain constructive — several firms maintain buy/outperform ratings and elevated price targets that suggest upside if bullion stabilizes. Read More.

Analyst support and price targets remain constructive — several firms maintain buy/outperform ratings and elevated price targets that suggest upside if bullion stabilizes. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Long-term value narrative persists — recent write-ups (Zacks, MSN) highlight Newmont’s cash flow profile, dividend and scale as attractive for long-term investors despite current volatility. Read More. Read More.

Long-term value narrative persists — recent write-ups (Zacks, MSN) highlight Newmont’s cash flow profile, dividend and scale as attractive for long-term investors despite current volatility. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Planned executive 10b5?1 sale disclosed — routine, pre?arranged plan announced for a small scheduled sale, typically neutral for fundamentals but noted by traders. Read More.

Planned executive 10b5?1 sale disclosed — routine, pre?arranged plan announced for a small scheduled sale, typically neutral for fundamentals but noted by traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market reports are emphasizing the stock’s larger-than-market drop and high intraday volume as context — coverage consolidates the same drivers for traders. Read More.

Market reports are emphasizing the stock’s larger-than-market drop and high intraday volume as context — coverage consolidates the same drivers for traders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising fuel and input costs plus softer bullion are putting pressure on margins — Benzinga reports fuel-cost headwinds while gold weakness reduces per?ounce profitability. Read More.

Rising fuel and input costs plus softer bullion are putting pressure on margins — Benzinga reports fuel-cost headwinds while gold weakness reduces per?ounce profitability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro backdrop: Fed signaling fewer cuts and dollar strength have softened gold, amplifying downside for gold miners on risk-off days. Coverage links the Fed outlook to the stock’s move. Read More.

Macro backdrop: Fed signaling fewer cuts and dollar strength have softened gold, amplifying downside for gold miners on risk-off days. Coverage links the Fed outlook to the stock’s move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company guidance and 2026 outlook increase sensitivity — investors are revisiting guidance that implies lower attributable gold volumes and higher all?in sustaining costs for 2026, which magnifies downside when gold weakens. Read More.

Company guidance and 2026 outlook increase sensitivity — investors are revisiting guidance that implies lower attributable gold volumes and higher all?in sustaining costs for 2026, which magnifies downside when gold weakens. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a recent open?market sale by a senior insider (~18,394 shares) is being flagged by the market and can worsen sentiment during a selloff. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,033.15. This trade represents a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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