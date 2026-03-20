BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Trading Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $19.9650. Approximately 39,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 746,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIOA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BioAge Labs from $15.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on BIOA

BioAge Labs Stock Up 8.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $754.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

In other BioAge Labs news, insider Paul D. Rubin sold 7,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $139,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $531,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,437.60. The trade was a 54.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 267,540 shares of company stock worth $4,895,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioAge Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 85.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

About BioAge Labs

(Get Free Report)

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

Further Reading

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