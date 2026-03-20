Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.82. 1,110,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,266,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USAS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

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Americas Gold and Silver Stock Down 9.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Gold and Silver

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company’s core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

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