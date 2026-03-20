Lpwm LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 17.6% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $69,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,385.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IVE stock opened at $209.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.86. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $223.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

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