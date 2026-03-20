Ransom Advisory Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,185 Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. Eaton comprises 1.5% of Ransom Advisory Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $360.00 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $408.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.54. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eaton had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.89%. Research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.26, for a total value of $4,178,513.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,519.54. This trade represents a 27.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eaton from $442.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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