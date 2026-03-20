Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Position Boosted by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $196.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $208.20.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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