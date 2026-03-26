Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 69,990 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 26th total of 3,346,092 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,945,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHAT opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 23.03. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09.

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Institutional Trading of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHAT

About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Inc is a China-based provider of cloud-based virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) solutions for the entertainment, theme park and location-based industries. The company’s core offerings include a software-as-a-service platform that powers interactive VR arcades, immersive theaters and digital theme parks. Through its integrated system, Blue Hat delivers both hardware and software, enabling venue operators to manage content distribution, user access and real-time analytics via a centralized cloud infrastructure.

Blue Hat’s product suite spans VR headsets, motion-sensor equipment and proprietary interactive game titles.

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