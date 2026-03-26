SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 743,257 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 16,553.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $33,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in YETI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in YETI by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting YETI

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

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YETI Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:YETI opened at $36.99 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $51.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 8.85%.The company had revenue of $583.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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