FY2027 EPS Estimates for Chevron Raised by Erste Group Bank

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) – Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Chevron in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $9.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.09. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $10.79 per share.

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Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Melius Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

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Chevron Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:CVX opened at $204.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.44. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $209.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $408.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,205.50. The trade was a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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About Chevron

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Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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