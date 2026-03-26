FY2027 EPS Estimates for Chevron Raised by Erste Group Bank

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) – Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Chevron in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $9.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.09. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $10.79 per share.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX
Chevron Trading Down 0.9%
NYSE:CVX opened at $204.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.44. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $209.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $408.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron
In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,205.50. The trade was a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chevron
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
More Chevron News
Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Chevron struck a crude offtake agreement with Sable Offshore to secure additional U.S. West Coast supply, which helps feed California refineries at a time of tight global markets and supports refining/upstream margins. Chevron’s Sable Offshore Deal Adds West Coast Supply And Risk Considerations
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade earlier this week lifted the stock and reflects rising analyst confidence and higher price targets amid the oil rally—a near?term bullish catalyst for CVX. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 1.7% Following Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Energy peers and commodity moves have pushed Big Oil higher; market commentary highlights Chevron as a beneficiary of tighter supply and growing crack spreads, supporting investor appetite for CVX and its dividend. Energy Stocks Surge on Oil Spike: Buy, Hold, or Take Profits?
- Neutral Sentiment: Board governance updated — Chevron’s board approved amended bylaws following the Hess acquisition; routine corporate housekeeping that smooths integration but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Chevron Updates Board Bylaws Following Hess Acquisition
- Neutral Sentiment: Oil prices pulled back on signs of diplomatic de?escalation, creating short?term volatility; the pullback tempers immediate upside but leaves medium?term upside if geopolitical risks re?escalate. Oil Eases on De?Escalation Buzz but Risks Persist
- Negative Sentiment: A new federal bill (S.4111) proposing a 50% windfall?profits excise tax on large crude producers names Chevron specifically and, if it advances, could hit margins and cashflow—a meaningful legislative risk for CVX. New Bill: S.4111 Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act
- Negative Sentiment: Chevron and executives are warning of a looming California fuel crisis as imports slow and policy/operational headwinds tighten regional supply—this raises short?term operational risk and potential margin pressure for West?Coast operations. Chevron Raises Alarm Over California Energy Crisis as Imports Slow
- Negative Sentiment: Continued Strait of Hormuz disruption (including new transit fees and shipping risk) keeps physical oil spreads elevated and logistic costs higher—a backdrop that increases volatility and costs for global producers like Chevron. Iran Imposes Up to $2M Transit Fees on Ships in Strait of Hormuz
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.
Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.