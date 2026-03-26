Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after buying an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $62,972.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,393.72. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 576 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $48,919.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,033.51. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,454 shares of company stock valued at $202,505. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.68. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.The company had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

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Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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