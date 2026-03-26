Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 10.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $112,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

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Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $302.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $321.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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