Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $288,000.

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Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

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