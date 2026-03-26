Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $101.94 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.79.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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