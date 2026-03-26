Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 62,658 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1,286.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,916,000 after buying an additional 160,926 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 363,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 62,909 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 709,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 67,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.5%

MBB stock opened at $94.73 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

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