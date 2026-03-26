Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 867,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,525,000 after buying an additional 495,105 shares in the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,985,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,310,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,310,000 after acquiring an additional 395,407 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,314.6% in the third quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 356,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,890,000.

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Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $43.39.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DISV was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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