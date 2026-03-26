Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth $780,000.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

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