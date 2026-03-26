PUREfi Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 $SPXU

PUREfi Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

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ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 2.3%

SPXU opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $153.00.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4452 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

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