iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 923,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,518,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 439.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of TLT opened at $86.84 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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