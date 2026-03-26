Wayfair (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah Sells 1,571 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $121,249.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,350.64. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Niraj Shah sold 107,818 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total transaction of $8,322,471.42.

On Thursday, February 26th, Niraj Shah sold 27,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $2,129,760.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Niraj Shah sold 93,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $6,940,590.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $16,330,500.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $3,069,600.00.

Wayfair Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 3.40.

Key Headlines Impacting Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wayfair from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $92.00 price objective on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $100.00 target price on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 88,567 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Wayfair by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

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Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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