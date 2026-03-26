Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AEM FY2027 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $14.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.00. Erste Group Bank has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $296.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 4.7%

AEM stock opened at $192.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.91. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $255.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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