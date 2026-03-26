Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 9,217 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $219,088.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,577,614.53. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, January 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,067 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $275,092.78.

On Monday, January 5th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,070 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $306,475.30.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.55. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $6,766,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 701,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,809,000 after buying an additional 311,845 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,057,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 678,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 2,210,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,373,000 after acquiring an additional 938,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Hims & Hers Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

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Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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