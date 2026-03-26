Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8%

ABBV stock opened at $206.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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