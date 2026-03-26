Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd Nelson Sells 4,387 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nelson sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $160,783.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 347,981 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,503.65. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $38.02.

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Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $211.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,964,000 after acquiring an additional 513,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 144,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PRDO

About Perdoceo Education

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Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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