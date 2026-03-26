Zacks Research Forecasts 3D Systems FY2028 Earnings

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year. The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

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3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.99 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.60%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DDD. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

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3D Systems Stock Up 1.9%

3D Systems stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211,000.00 and a beta of 2.39. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $15,104,000. Nuveen LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,704,430 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,359,707 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,321 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in 3D Systems by 596.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,799,804 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,541,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 992.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,292,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

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3D Systems, founded in 1986 by stereolithography pioneer Chuck Hull, is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the company develops and sells a broad range of 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services. Its core technologies include stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal printing (DMP), and multi-jet printing (MJP), enabling customers to build prototypes, production parts, and complex geometries across a variety of industries.

The company’s hardware portfolio spans desktop to production-scale systems designed for applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education.

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