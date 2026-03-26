Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,590 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the February 26th total of 8,481 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,880 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMT opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

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Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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