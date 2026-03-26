Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,590 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the February 26th total of 8,481 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,880 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMT opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
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