Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $596,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,691.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 960,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 906,747 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,557.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 914,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 859,355 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 478.6% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 999,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 827,089 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,643,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5,493.2% in the third quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 621,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after buying an additional 609,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11.

iShares Silver Trust News Roundup

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.