Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $596,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,691.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 960,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 906,747 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,557.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 914,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 859,355 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 478.6% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 999,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 827,089 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,643,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5,493.2% in the third quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 621,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after buying an additional 609,960 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Price Performance
Shares of SLV stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11.
iShares Silver Trust News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Barron’s technical analysis suggests silver may be forming a bottom near $60 with a recommended entry around $61, which could attract tactical buyers into SLV if price holds that level. Silver May Soon Offer an Opportunity. When You See This Price, Buy.
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-term bullish narratives around scarce physical metal supply and structural demand (a “physical realignment” thesis) keep a bullish tailwind for silver prices over months/years, supporting SLV as a long-term hedge. The great physical realignment: Gold $10,000, silver $200, and the death of the paper market
- Neutral Sentiment: The Motley Fool asks whether SLV’s >40% pullback from highs creates a buying opportunity — useful for investors weighing value vs. momentum strategies but not an immediate catalyst. Down More Than 40% From Its High, Is Now the Time to Buy the iShares Silver Trust?
- Neutral Sentiment: FXEmpire notes geopolitical risk (Middle East tensions) can intermittently support precious metals, creating episodic upside for SLV if safe-haven flows resume — but Fed hawkishness remains the dominant near-term force. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Middle East Tensions vs. Fed – Who Wins Gold?
- Negative Sentiment: WSJ explains the selloff as driven by rising inflation expectations and fading hopes for Fed rate cuts — macro forces pressuring SLV lower as real-rate uncertainty rises. Here’s What’s Behind the Selloff in Gold and Silver
- Negative Sentiment: CNBC and Kitco cite hot U.S. inflation/PPI prints and hawkish Fed expectations as direct triggers for the declines, making further short-term downside for SLV likely if inflation prints remain elevated. Gold and silver sell off as inflation fears grip global markets
- Negative Sentiment: Market headlines report silver has broken key technical levels (below $70) and entered a bear market, which can accelerate outflows from SLV as momentum strategies and leveraged positions unwind. Silver tumbles into bear market as $70 breaks, ‘rug pull’ fears grow
- Negative Sentiment: Precious-metals miners and related stocks are sliding on the price drop, signaling broader risk-off flows that often pressure metal ETFs like SLV. FTSE 350 precious metals miners slide as gold and silver prices retreat
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
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