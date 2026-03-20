Stairway Partners LLC Sells 32,441 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Stairway Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $660.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $687.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.58.

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Positive Sentiment: Early strength ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s remarks lifted futures briefly, showing there was still demand for index exposure before the later pullback. Article Title

Early strength ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s remarks lifted futures briefly, showing there was still demand for index exposure before the later pullback. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks primer outlines IVV’s long-term, passive S&P 500 exposure — useful context for buy-and-hold investors but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

A Zacks primer outlines IVV’s long-term, passive S&P 500 exposure — useful context for buy-and-hold investors but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The S&P index owner’s move to license 24/7 perpetual futures on a crypto exchange is a structural market development that could extend trading hours/liquidity for the index over time, but it’s not an immediate driver for IVV performance. Article Title

The S&P index owner’s move to license 24/7 perpetual futures on a crypto exchange is a structural market development that could extend trading hours/liquidity for the index over time, but it’s not an immediate driver for IVV performance. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch warns “considerable damage” beneath the market surface as oil surges and the Iran conflict continues, elevating input-cost and geopolitical risk for S&P 500 sectors and pressuring index performance. Article Title

MarketWatch warns “considerable damage” beneath the market surface as oil surges and the Iran conflict continues, elevating input-cost and geopolitical risk for S&P 500 sectors and pressuring index performance. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its 2026 year-end S&P 500 target (7,200 from 7,500), flagging market complacency and the risk that oil supply shocks and demand weakness are underpriced — a direct negative for index ETFs like IVV. Article Title

JPMorgan cut its 2026 year-end S&P 500 target (7,200 from 7,500), flagging market complacency and the risk that oil supply shocks and demand weakness are underpriced — a direct negative for index ETFs like IVV. Negative Sentiment: Hot PPI data combined with an oil spike tightened the Fed outlook and knocked stocks lower as investors re-priced the path for rates and growth — a key driver behind the S&P pullback that hits IVV. Article Title

Hot PPI data combined with an oil spike tightened the Fed outlook and knocked stocks lower as investors re-priced the path for rates and growth — a key driver behind the S&P pullback that hits IVV. Negative Sentiment: Intraday futures and technical pieces note the S&P and Nasdaq approaching support as volatility contracts — underscoring that the immediate market structure has weakened and IVV is vulnerable to further downside if support breaks. Article Title

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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