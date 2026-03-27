Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 43,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 861% from the previous session’s volume of 4,531 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.6050.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Hellenic Telecom Organization Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.33 million. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.97%.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

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Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (OTCMKTS: HLTOY), also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece’s state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

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