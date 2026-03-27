Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,811 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 26th total of 40,451 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,302 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.7%

NTRSO stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

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Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a $0.2938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a leading global financial services firm specializing in asset servicing, asset management, wealth management and banking solutions. The company provides custody and fund administration, investment management, fiduciary and trust services, treasury management and related investment operations for institutions, affluent families, and high-net-worth individuals. Its platform supports a wide range of asset classes including equities, fixed income, alternatives and private markets, and delivers clearing and execution, performance measurement, accounting, and regulatory reporting solutions.

Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has expanded to serve clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

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