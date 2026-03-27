Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FLOW)

Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FLOW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,593% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.
Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Stock Performance
FLOW stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55.
Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Company Profile
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