Marvell Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 109,766 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 89,429 call options.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $97.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.13. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 24.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,381,000 after acquiring an additional 116,251 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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