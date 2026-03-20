Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 3.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $55,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 377.2% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PWR opened at $577.09 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $583.73. The company has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $604.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.55.

View Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.