International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.6% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.44.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus set a $360.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM inks advanced-voice partnership to boost watsonx Orchestrate capabilities, improving multilingual, secure agent experiences for enterprises — expands product functionality and go-to-market appeal. ElevenLabs & IBM PR

IBM inks advanced-voice partnership to boost watsonx Orchestrate capabilities, improving multilingual, secure agent experiences for enterprises — expands product functionality and go-to-market appeal. Positive Sentiment: Expanded security collaboration with CrowdStrike to deliver AI-powered autonomous detection and response, addressing a high-value enterprise security market and reinforcing hybrid security product stack. IBM expands AI agents and security (Yahoo)

Expanded security collaboration with CrowdStrike to deliver AI-powered autonomous detection and response, addressing a high-value enterprise security market and reinforcing hybrid security product stack. Positive Sentiment: Quantum computing milestone: IBM’s quantum systems reproduced national-lab magnetic-material data, signaling faster progress toward useful scientific/commercial quantum applications — potential long-term differentiator. IBM Quantum PR

Quantum computing milestone: IBM’s quantum systems reproduced national-lab magnetic-material data, signaling faster progress toward useful scientific/commercial quantum applications — potential long-term differentiator. Positive Sentiment: IBM pushes open-source AI infrastructure (llm-d contribution to CNCF), which can lower customer adoption friction and position IBM as an enterprise AI infrastructure leader. llm-d project (TipRanks)

IBM pushes open-source AI infrastructure (llm-d contribution to CNCF), which can lower customer adoption friction and position IBM as an enterprise AI infrastructure leader. Neutral Sentiment: Workforce reshuffle: IBM is cutting some roles while planning to hire more, especially entry-level AI-augmented talent (tripling entry-level hires). This is positioned as redeployment to growth areas but brings short-term restructuring costs and execution risk. Workforce changes (MSN)

Workforce reshuffle: IBM is cutting some roles while planning to hire more, especially entry-level AI-augmented talent (tripling entry-level hires). This is positioned as redeployment to growth areas but brings short-term restructuring costs and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Arvind Krishna notes a friendlier regulatory climate for M&A, which could accelerate deal activity — a strategic positive but speculative until deals are announced and integrated. CEO M&A comments

CEO Arvind Krishna notes a friendlier regulatory climate for M&A, which could accelerate deal activity — a strategic positive but speculative until deals are announced and integrated. Negative Sentiment: Analyst modest EPS cut: Erste Group trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast slightly and maintains a Hold — small revision but a reminder that consensus estimates could drift and analyst sentiment is mixed. Erste Group estimate cut (MarketBeat)

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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