Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.90), FiscalAI reports.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.80.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiora Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 110,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 73,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: KPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for serious eye diseases. The company’s research efforts focus on modulating immune and neurological pathways in the eye to address conditions that currently have limited treatment options. Kiora’s approach combines small-molecule immunomodulators with advanced gene-based and optogenetic technologies to preserve and restore vision.

The company’s lead product candidate, KIO-100 (PP-001), is an intravitreal formulation designed to inhibit key inflammatory pathways implicated in non-infectious uveitis and other autoimmune ocular disorders.

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