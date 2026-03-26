Baiya International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BIYA) Short Interest Up 94.9% in March

Baiya International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BIYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,259 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the February 26th total of 14,496 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,113,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baiya International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Baiya International Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Baiya International Group Price Performance

Baiya International Group Company Profile

BIYA opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. Baiya International Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

(Get Free Report)

We, Baiya International Group Inc (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co, Ltd. (“Gongwuyuan”), and its subsidiaries, collectively, “PRC operating entities”. We entered into a series of Contractual Arrangements with the VIE and certain shareholders of Gongwuyuan, and this structure involves unique risks to investors.

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